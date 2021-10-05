Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Barrons 400 ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter.

BFOR opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Barrons 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02.

