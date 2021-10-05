Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clever Leaves by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVR. Cowen began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

