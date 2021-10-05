Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Domo by 45.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

DOMO opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.