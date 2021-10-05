Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 138,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,720,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

HMOP stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.