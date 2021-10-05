Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 69,048 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

