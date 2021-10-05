Advisor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 527 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after acquiring an additional 118,012 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $526.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.27, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,611,942. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

