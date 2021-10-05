Advisor Partners LLC Invests $189,000 in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.