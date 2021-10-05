Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.10.

NYSE:ALB opened at $215.21 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

