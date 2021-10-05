Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HP opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.48.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

