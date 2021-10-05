Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ENPH opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
