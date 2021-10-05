Advisor Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

