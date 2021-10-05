Advisor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 312 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,088,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,676,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 34,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $630.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.08. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $535.72 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

