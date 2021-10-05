Advisor Partners LLC Sells 172 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,729,000 after buying an additional 508,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

NYSE DELL opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 113,628 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,341,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

