Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The business had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

