Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 114.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

