Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $309.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.41 and its 200 day moving average is $310.72. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $324.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

