Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,341.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 218.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

