Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.