Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,316 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 1,706.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

