Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.85. Affimed shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Affimed alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Affimed by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Affimed by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Affimed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.