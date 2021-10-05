AGF Investments LLC Buys 116 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

