AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,155 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

