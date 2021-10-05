AGF Investments LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,809,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

