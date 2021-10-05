AGF Investments LLC Invests $578,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

