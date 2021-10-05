AGF Investments LLC Sells 718 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $94,744,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after buying an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,203,000 after buying an additional 413,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.03 and a 200-day moving average of $216.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

