AGF Investments LLC Sells 810 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 795,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,718,000 after acquiring an additional 91,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $109.09 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

