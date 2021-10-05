AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $288.95 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $200.03 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.32 and a 200 day moving average of $303.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

