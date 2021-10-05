Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post $242.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.40 million and the lowest is $241.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $978.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $988.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

