AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the August 31st total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
AAGIY stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $56.53.
About AIA Group
