AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the August 31st total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AAGIY stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

Get AIA Group alerts:

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.