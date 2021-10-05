Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Receives $8.80 Average PT from Analysts

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

AICAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DBS Vickers raised Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AICAF stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

