Akash Network (AKT) Price Reaches $3.25 on Major Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Akash Network has a market cap of $360.52 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00006495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00109641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00141238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.42 or 0.99926512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.97 or 0.06839209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 159,914,133 coins and its circulating supply is 110,911,878 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

