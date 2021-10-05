Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aker ASA stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.
About Aker ASA
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.