Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Update

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker ASA stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company primarily in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provision of products, systems, and services for oil and gas industry; ownership, operation, and chartering a fleet of 68 vessels on long-term contracts, within various shipping segments, including chemical tankers, dry bulk vessels, container vessels, crude tankers, vessels for car transportation, gas carriers, and oil-service vessels; and harvesting, producing, and sale of krill products for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

