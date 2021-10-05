Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million and a PE ratio of 239.00. Akumin has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Clarus Securities boosted their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

