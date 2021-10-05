Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 3,491 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.97. 13,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,758. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average is $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.31.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.