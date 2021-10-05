Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.06. The company had a trading volume of 64,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

