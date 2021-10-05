Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

