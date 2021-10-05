Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $119.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.41.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,009,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,244. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.