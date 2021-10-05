Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down to $106.65

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.65, but opened at $102.24. Allakos shares last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allakos by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

