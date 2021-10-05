Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 16,739 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM remained flat at $$30.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 460,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,997. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.
ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
