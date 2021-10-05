Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue Sells 16,739 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10.

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM remained flat at $$30.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 460,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,997. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

