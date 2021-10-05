Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.8% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

GOOG traded up $46.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,721.85. 13,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,801.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,538.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

