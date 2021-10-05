AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

