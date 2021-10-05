AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,600 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

