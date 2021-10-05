AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.67. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

