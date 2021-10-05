AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

