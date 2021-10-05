AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

