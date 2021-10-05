Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATUSF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

