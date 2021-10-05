Altius Renewable Royalties (ARR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE: ARR):

10/4/2021 – Altius Renewable Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Altius Renewable Royalties was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

10/4/2021 – Altius Renewable Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.25 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Altius Renewable Royalties was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$13.75 price target on the stock.

ARR stock opened at C$9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 176.65, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$11.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.38.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

