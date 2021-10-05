Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

ARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Altius Renewable Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$13.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARR opened at C$9.83 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.63 million and a P/E ratio of -614.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.