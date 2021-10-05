Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 247.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

