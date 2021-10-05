Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 1,338,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $2,020,882.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,391,433 shares of company stock worth $2,272,539 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

