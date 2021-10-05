Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AMAT opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 202.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.29. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

